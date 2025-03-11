EVE Online details adjustments coming to ship fast travel in March 12’s Revenant update

CCP Rattati would like to talk to EVE Online players about adjustments coming to internet spaceship fast travel from his backyard while someone nearby smashes things. That’s the general synopsis of the brief video about the sandbox’s upcoming March 12th Revenant update, though obviously there are a few more granular details than that.

The video opens by noting that the primary topic being discussed – force projection, or the ability for corps to deploy military force outside of owned borders quickly – is not something that can be fixed and requires constant attention, but Revenant is introducing a couple of ways to address the matter, starting with player-built jump gates (aka ansiblexes). To that point, ansiblexes will see a reduced radius and the removal of auto-repair functions in order to try to toe the line between making its use riskier while still letting corps or alliances defend their borders.

Another adjustment relates to Pochven filaments, which CCP says makes it a bit too easy for players using these quick travel modules to get in and out of trouble. The update will introduce a spool-up time for these filaments to engage in order to give attackers a chance to take down a target before it gets to disappear into Pochven. The video awaits below complete with all of its few seconds’ worth of random banging.

