Final Fantasy XI moves its Limbus items over to Curio Moogles with its newest update

The mog houses in Final Fantasy XI already seem a bit as if they’re stashed off in a back alley of the main cities, but the March version update might make them feel a bit shadier just because of the new wares on the Curio Moogles located in the three capitals. You want to buy an Ancient Beastcoin? How about a Plaited Cord? It’s all totally legit if you’ve got the money; just buy all your Limbus materials from them while that content isn’t available. No word on whether or not the moogles ask if you’re a cop first. (You have to tell them if you’re a cop.)

The remainder of the patch details are all pretty expected, of course; there’s the rotation of new Ambuscade items and battles, new items you can place in storage, and also a Matsui-P alter ego to include in your Trust lineups for a limited time as a reward for the most recent Vana’bout event. Check out the full patch notes for all the details before you slide into an alley to see if a moogle can hook you up with some completely legitimate Astral Leather.