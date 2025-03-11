Kickstarted Minecrafty sandbox Voxile embraces the transcendent blocky joy of early access

The Minecraft vibes are quite strong with the newly arrived Voxile, and that’s most certainly intentional. The “fully destructible” multiplayer voxel sandbox arrived on Steam early access this week with plans to continue to grow toward launch.

It does sound like Voxile is a little more combat-oriented, with optional online co-op: “Every island in Voxile focuses on different mechanics. You may need to craft items, build new structures, or blow up hordes of enemies in explosions of voxels with a rocket launcher. Some islands may focus on leveling up, growing stronger, and getting powerful weapons and armor, while others may have you solving environmental puzzles in peaceful surroundings.”

Voxile – which when we first covered it was still known as Voxlands – ran a small Kickstarter last month to raise $16,186. Currently, it is on sale until March 17th for $21.24.