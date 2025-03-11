Massively OP Podcast Episode 509: Lord of the Transfers

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about LOTRO’s transfer mess, Throne and Liberty’s big patch, Guild Wars 2’s Repentance update, long downtime for APB and Fallen Earth, Fractured’s new owners, and why raids gate story beats.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW, Diablo III, Farm Together 2
- News: LOTRO’s server migration is a huge mess
- News: APB and Fallen Earth experience a month of downtime
- News: Throne and Liberty gets a chunky expansion
- News: Guild Wars 2’s Repentance patch arrives
- News: ESO’s spring DLC arrives
- News: Fractured’s new ownership
- Mailbag: Why do raids gate story beats?
- Outro
