New World cranks out Update 1.3 and the latest iteration of the Legacy of Crassus event

It’s patch week for New World, as the most-definitely-still-an-MMORPG released Update 1.3 early this morning with a number of combat skill improvements, better UI stability, perk balance changes, and a slew of fixes to various persisting issues. The patch also activated the Legacy of Crassus event, which is running from now through May 31st.

“The battle is more intense than ever,” Amazon Game Studio said. “Crassus is stronger, more relentless, and will test your strength like never before. But with greater challenges come even greater rewards — rise to the fight and reap the spoils. Prepare for an extra week of battle and enhanced rewards, including new Gear Score (GS) 710 versions of Crassus’ loot!”

New World’s team also put out a new Forged in Aeternum dev video that covers feedback and previews for some “key changes” to Outpost Rush that players will be testing again in April: