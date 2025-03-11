Sandbox MMORPG Pax Dei’s Market Square Part 3 update gets a launch date of March 13

The time is almost upon players of Pax Dei for compass-bearing, market-browsing, voice-chatting intensity in the third installment of the epic Market Square update series! OK, facetiousness aside, the Market Square Part 3 patch is bringing a bunch of quality-of-life goodness, as developer Mainframe Industries has spent the better part of a month talking about, and now it has a release date of Thursday, March 13th.

For those who haven’t been following along, Market Square Part 3 is adding a compass UI element, building updates that seek to improve accessibility and consistency, integrated Discord voice chat, and a host of marketplace features like better searching and sorting and a heartland browser to identify where to find wanted items.

The patch will also mark an engine upgrade to UE 5.4, introduce some new emotes, and ease the wood and ore gathering experience with new UI visuals and automatic tool equipping when approaching these material nodes. It’s not the face-rockingest update going, but it should make a lot about the survival MMO better to deal with.