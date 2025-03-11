Sea of Thieves prepares for a March full of anniversary celebration – and a Solitaire collab

How many years have you been adrift on the Sea of Thieves? Seven now, and March is going to be a month all about celebrating the piratical adventures players have had during the game’s lifespan. That starts with the seven-year anniversary event kicking off on Friday, in which players need to work together to achieve community goals hearkening back to the game’s past. That’s a larger community past, to be sure, not the time you and your friends decided to drink a bunch of rum and play the game together. (You can do that again if you want to, but it won’t make progress toward a community goal.)

There’s also a pirate emporium sale to celebrate the seven-year mark, a set of solitaire cards for Microsoft’s version of the game to commemorate the anniversary, and new Xbox perks at the end of the month. And there’s another community weekend planned for March 22nd to March 24th, Twitch drops on the same weekend, and even a giveaway on March 31st. Check out all the celebrations going on throughout the month on the official site.