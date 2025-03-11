Shroud of the Avatar added a potted plant, a cow spawner, and a fix for lava pools in Release 135

We admit that headline kind of sounds insane, but those are just a few of the highlights coming out of Release 135 for Shroud of the Avatar, and we really cannot do better than what the patch notes from the game’s most recent updates already state. Here are a couple of the highlights verbatim:

A recipe for a Hanging Potted Flowering Pink Azalea decoration has been added to housing decoration merchants.

Added Animal Spawner, Cow to Pet Merchants.

Updated Baroque Fountain to be placeable on daises.

Rebuilt the Medium Lava Pool for testing. If this is effective, players may still encounter problems when fishing it while facing north.

Cows, potted plants, and laval fishing oddness aside, the patch has also made another round of updates to some of the MMORPG’s existing quests, applies a couple of adjustments to some player-owned towns, and cleans up the textures for multiple player dungeon build pieces. Needless to say this patch is a bit of an odd and random duck – but it is live.