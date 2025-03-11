Star Trek Online’s Unveiled, the MMO’s 33rd season, is live on console today

Console Captains, it’s finally your moment in Star Trek Online, as the Unveiled season is officially live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today following its release on PC back in February.

“Today, Arc Games and DECA Games announced that Star Trek Online: Unveiled, the 33rd season of their long-running free-to-play Star Trek MMORPG, is now available to play on PlayStation and Xbox,” CryptDeca says. “Starting today, console players can reunite with familiar faces to uncover the truths of the Harmony in the new featured episode Axiom, participate in a limited-time 15th Anniversary event to earn rewards including a Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser [T6], experience a new lock box: Discovery: Partners In Crime and more!”

This is the episode helmed by no less than Star Trek’s Jonathan Del Arco aka TNG’s Hugh.

“In Star Trek Online: Unveiled, a new and far more sinister Borg incursion is taking place in the Ram Izad system. Responding to a request for help from Hugh, the renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader and Executive Director of the Reclamation Project (played by Star Trek franchise star Jonathan Del Arco), players will uncover the damaged ship of Aetherian leader Thaseen-Fei in the Delta Quadrant. Mounting a search-and-rescue mission, players must reunite with familiar faces in order to uncover the truth about what went wrong aboard the Harmony!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4GGIVj20yw