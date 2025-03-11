Star Wars The Old Republic shows off its reward for today’s Galactic Season 8

It’s time for Game Update 7.6.1 and a new galactic season called Rising Powers in Star Wars: The Old Republic, and if you assume that means you need to get a bunch of rewards inspired by recent Star Wars media, you would be at least partially right! These days Skeleton Crew is the big thing, but you don’t need to have been actively watching to know that slapping a futuristic pirate hat on your Jedi looks dope as heck, and that’s one of the rewards on the seasonal reward track. It’s a no-brainer, right?

This particular season encourages players to jump into various Uprisings to complete objectives, which are akin to Flashpoints but are much faster and more goal-oriented. They’re available in three different difficulties, too. Check out the full previews of the rewards, consider what you want to pick up, and then start with the various warring of stars accordingly. The real wars were the stars we made along the way? It’s hard to talk about new seasons of battle pass-style content.

The servers came down at 8 a.m. EDT this morning for the patch and should be down at least three hours, but patch notes are already up for 7.6.1!