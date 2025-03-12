Aion NA invites players to the Allos Cosmos dungeon opening March 18

Tuesday, March 18th, will offer up something new for the high-level players of Aion NA to delve in to. Four times a week, anyway. And provided they’re in a party between two and six players. Assuming those requirements are met, then you’ll get to enter the upcoming Allos Cosmos dungeon starting on that date.

Described as “an authentic Aion-style dungeon that requires exploration and strategy,” Allos Cosmos draws player groups into an eerie lifeless village full of mysterious bosses to take down and what looks like at least one odd little mascot of some sort; we can at least confirm it is not Shugo-shaped, mercifully.

Naturally there will be rewards for those who enter the instance that include a new set of wings, a new plume, and a new accessory, so there will be reasons to dive in beyond simply seeing what’s new when the dungeon becomes available next week.