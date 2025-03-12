Blade & Soul NEO’s Moonwater Plains part 1 is live with a new region, level cap, and PvP content

As promised, Blade & Soul NEO has officially launched its first major update – Moonwater Plains part one, which NCsoft is calling an expansion – as of this week. The patch notes are wild, being one gigantic infographic outline of everything in the release. To wit:

There’s a new region called, naturally, Moonwater Plains

The level cap has lifted to level 50

The story continues through the epic quest in Act III

PvPers can engage in the new 6v6 battleground called Beluga Lagoon with multiple win conditions

Or PvPers can jump into Skyhaven Bastion, the free-for-all PvP zone

There are two new heroic dungeons, Blackram Supply Chain and Bad Bug Raid

and players will scale Mushin’s Tower, all seven levels, pitting themselves against 15 bosses.

Plus we spy new rewards, outfits, skill books, daily and weekly challenge missions, and new world bosses. The free release is live now – and if the dev team’s promises are any guide, we can expect even more deviation from the original game going forward. Want a closer look? MOP’s Chris has been deep-diving the game and comparing it to the original… favorably, so far.