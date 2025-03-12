Destiny 2 opens the Court of Blades and the Guardian Games’ return in Heresy act two

It’s time for some more heresy in Destiny 2! All right, maybe not specifically heretical acts – the guardians are still valiant folks after all – but the fact remains that the Heresy act two update is live with some more things for players to do. Valiantly. Or heretically. That depends on if your character’s build as seen as sacrilege by others perhaps.

The major party piece for this patch is the Court of Blades, which is the looter shooter’s latest roguelike group activity that sees teams plumbing the vacant throne of the Taken King to fight through waves of enemies. Another major portion of the patch is the return of the Guardian Games that pits the three classes against one another in a race to see who can gun down more bosses and earn more medallions.

Naturally there are rewards on offer including event weapons for the Guardian Games, new artifact mods to unlock, and a lineup of five new heretical arsenal weapons (there’s the heresy) to earn. This update basically makes up the activities that kick off this month, so head on out and get your heresy on if you want to.