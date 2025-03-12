Dungeons & Dragons Online releases update 72.1 today with a free raid for all

It’s the year of the snake, which means that it makes a certain amount of sense that Dungeons & Dragons Online has a new raid free for everyone called the Den of Vipers with its new update 72.1. This raid is set at Legendary difficulty and CR 36, it’s available for all players level 20 or higher, and there are no prerequisites to run it. Although we suppose “wanting to stop a Darklord of the Silith-tar domain from escaping” is a prerequisite, since that’s the goal of the raid, and if you disagree with that, you’ll have issues.

It’s worth noting that the raid concludes the story playing out in the Lanterns in the Mists event, which is accessible freely through April 15th, after which the event will come to an end. So if you’ve been following that event? Good reason to do the raid. If you just want a new free raid? Good reason to do the raid. If you want to know about the changes for Dragon Disciples? Good reason to read the patch notes, which mention the raid.