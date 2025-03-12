EVE Online brings changes to ships, manufacturing, mining, and missions in its latest update

Today marks the release of the latest “major” patch for EVE Online, which introduces some changes for certain ship manufacturing, faction warfare missions, mining sovereignty, and ships now live in the latest update to November’s Revenant expansion.

Among the updates made in this patch are cheaper manufacturing costs for capital ships and Tech 1 battleships, multiple updates to mining station output in player-owned nullsec locations along with several UI improvements for planetary industry, better loot for anti-pirate activity and a requirement for players to engage in factional warfare missions directly, adjustments to ship fast travel, and a host of ship-specific updates like standardized warp speeds, new restrictions on the ECM burst jammer, and easier fleet management features.

Obviously those are the more general feature updates in the patch; all of the granular details can be read in the full patch notes. Overall, this patch appears to be mostly about quality-of-life and tuning than adding any hot new goodies, but that will ideally be welcomed by players.