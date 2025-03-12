Inflexion says Nightingale City, live today, is a ‘satisfying denouement’ to the Nightingale experience

When last we looked in on Nightingale, the early access fantasy-steampunk sandbox was celebrating its first birthday, Inflexion was busy rolling out the dyes and customization patch, and the release of Nightingale City was little more than a tease. But it’s more than a tease now, as Inflexion CEO Aaryn Flynn and art/audio director Neil Thompson released a video announce that the city is literally launching today for players who’ve made their way through the story to date and are ready to save Nightingale the city itself.

“We see it as a love letter to Nightingale,” Thompson says of the titular city. “It completes the adventure for those who’ve been playing the game for a year. We think it’ll bring a very satisfying denouement to the experience.”

Flynn promises that the city represents a cool environment with mystery and combat and exploration as well as a storyline, crafting, realm cards, tile sets – “everything that we thought really was the distillation of the important parts of Nightingale and the stuff that you all like the best and we love building,” he says. Players will go on an adventure in the city and help defend it from the Bound, alongside the NPCs who live there, but the devs don’t want to spoil more.

In addition to the city, players can expect new building and tiles, a smoothing-out of the pipeline for rotation and placement of building pieces, new tier 5 gear, fabled charms, and “endgame” hype – though Flynn is careful to point out it’s merely the end of one arc, not the whole game.