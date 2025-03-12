‘It is raw PvP’: Pantheon prepares for the return of lawless PvP in April

We hope that Pantheon players have enjoyed living in a world where the only things trying to kill them are controlled by computers because starting on April 2nd the game is bringing back PvP once more. No, not bringing it back as if it went away from the MMO genre as a concept, just back to Pantheon itself. And the designers are warning that the game’s PvP servers will not be balanced, it will not be fair, and it will be something you engage with at your own peril.

PvP is available only so long as you are within five levels of your opponent, with level five being when the rules kick in. Your main inventory can be looted if you get killed, although your equipped items cannot, and there is no friendly fire in parties. If none of this sounds appealing, then you can just… not roll up a character on the PvP servers. But have fun in the wild world of ganking if that’s your thing; check out the full rundown if this sounds like exactly your jam.