Lord of the Rings Online speeds up 64-bit server transfer rate but sees more failures in the process

Lord of the Rings Online isn’t out of the woods yet as the studio and playerbase alike continue to grapple with the unprecedented server transfers to four new mega-realms on updated hardware.

It’s now been over a week since SSG first opened the doors (and shut them again very quickly) to transfers, and while the rate of transfers is increasing, the studio also reported seeing an uptick in failed processes for people stuck in the queue as well as email dispatches.

“This evening we are letting all of the faster speed work we did earlier today do its thing while we keep an eye on transfer success. So far so good on much faster processing speed,” a studio rep said last night. “We expect the processing time to be twice as fast as [Monday] night, and maybe four times as fast as the starting time.”

However, the studio’s executive producer reported that “we are seeing a slightly increased rate of email failures. The increased rate of transfers might be overwhelming our email capacity. The failure rate is still low but keep that in mind.” As of this morning, SSG said that the transfer queue is still working through last Saturday’s entries around 5:00 p.m. EDT. It’s now been working on Saturday’s transfer requests since Monday, meaning people currently being served have been waiting almost 90 hours.

In happier news, LOTRO is planning to deliver a patch on Thursday that will revert the game’s deed log back to the old version for the time being, seeing as how the new one keeps crashing the game. Also coming on Thursday is a dev stream that will preview the 18th anniversary event and housing changes as well as take questions from the community.