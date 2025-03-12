Old School RuneScape applies new charms, boss breaches, and changes to PvP and gear to its permanent Deadman server

If you’re the sort who likes to rumble around in the always-on Deadman mode server of Old School RuneScape, then there’s good news for you because this week brought more updates to help make you a… uh… Deaderman? I need to workshop this. Let me ask Bree for hel– no, wait, she’s laughing at me. [No way, we’re keeping it. -Bree]

Among the updates made to the Deadman world are four new charms that provide potent benefits but will drop from character inventories if they’re PKed, the return of boss breaches from Deadman: Armageddon, PvP tweaks that adjust combat brackets and the timing of pile jumping, and updates to looting including a shift in how much stacked items drop when killed by a player and adjustments to Morrigan’s weapons. There is also a series of quality-of-life updates that Deadman fans might want to read up on.

Meanwhile in RuneScape, this week’s update is another general bug fixer and item tweaker with things like better messaging for 110 Runecrafting, quest updates, and hotfixes to address some very specific in-game matters.