World of Warcraft previews Update 11.1.5 and arrests Brann’s tanking spec for being too much fun

World of Warcraft’s Update 11.1 hasn’t lost its new Goblin car smell yet, but Blizzard’s already testing the next patch right now.

In a preview post for Update 11.1.5, the studio highlighted the content coming in the near future, including a Nightfall public scenario, a six-week Dastardly Duos event, a reprise of Horrific Visions, and a cooldown manager for the UI.

Meanwhile, dedicated delvers are less-than-pleased that companion Brann’s new tanking spec was nerfed into the ground just a week after its debut. “Brann’s new Tank specialization has simply proven to be too powerful when players hang back and just focus on healing him,” the studio said in justification for his severe nerf bat beating. Suffice it to say, healers and fun-lovers everywhere are not happy with what is perceived as an overreaction on Blizzard’s part.

And finally, a group of cocky whippersnappers used an exploit to clear the brand-new Undermine raid while wearing the worst gear in the game. When Blizzard stepped in to erase the achievement and supposedly close the hole, the guild reformed and exploited their way through the raid a second time while publicly rubbing it in the studio’s face. Never underestimate the gumption of trolls, we suppose.