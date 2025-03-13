Albion Online’s latest patch to Rogue Frontier is all about the balance changes

If you’ve thought to yourself recently that ZvZ combat in Albion Online feels like an all-axes pass because axes were just too powerful, good news! The designers at Sandbox Interactive agree with you, and the Raging Blades skill is no longer as powerful to compensate. This is the meat of the game’s latest patch, then. Evensong does more damage so it’s a worthwhile DPS pick, Holy Explosion has a buff to help make Great Holy Staff more appealing, Fling has been improved to make it more useful as a Spear skill. There are a lot of these changes.

There’s more to the patch too, including a number of bug fixes like an issue where tooltips would stay visible and follow the cursor. The patch also alters the Reaver line on the destiny board to prevent unintended interactions with spells. But for the most part it’s all about making sure that combat balance is the best it can be, so it’s well worth checking the full rundown for all the changes.