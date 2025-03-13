Black Desert opens its new hardcore server and makes the first of several PvE class changes on PC

Those who feel like life in Black Desert is a little too soft and cuddly can now show off how rough ‘n’ tough they are thanks to the opening of a hardcore server for the PC version this week. Assuming they’re bad enough dudes, anyway.

Readers may remember that this new server was summarized by Pearl Abyss lass month: Players will be granted two hours a day to enter a unique PvPvE realm with the objective of surviving monster and player attacks enough to rake in points to cash in for rewards. As one might expect, the patch notes get into more granular detail about this server’s mechanics, detailing safe zones, events, boss monsters, and the variety of rewards to be earned.



The other major news out of this week’s PC update is a series of class changes that intend to “significantly enhance classes that have been perceived as underperforming in PvE.” Classes affected in this round include the Dosa, Maegu, Deadeye, Scholar, Corsair, Guardian, Kunoichi, and Warrior, with several weeks’ worth of other class changes planned by the devs.

As for other versions of the sandbox MMO, BDO Mobile has created its own bit of hardcore-adjacent content in the form of a nightmare difficulty for the Brisk Jade Starlight Forest. There’s also some new threats to face in the Black Shrine at calamity level 7 and a wide swath of class adjustments as well, including updates to how much damage certain abilities deal to world bosses.