Dune Awakening hypes up ornithopters and a new Arrakis exploration video

For Dune MMO fans, May 20th can’t come soon enough. And although we still have over two months to wait for the early access release of Dune Awakening, Funcom’s hoping to take the edge off with a newsletter that covers several pressing topics as well as a new video.

In the newsletter, the studio shone a spotlight on the carrier ornithopter, saying, “Use the carrier ornithopter to quickly transport a sandcrawler to the spice. This makes harvesting easier, as one of your allies can pilot the sandcrawler even as you drop it onto the sand.”

Funcom also took the opportunity to answer several submitted questions from the community. These covered ammo types in Dune Awakening, an overview of the two initial factions, what you’ll be able to do in your base, and how you can kit out your ornithopter with modules.

Finally, the most reveal is a brief new video meant to demonstrate the “scale and scope” of Arrakis.