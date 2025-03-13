Dune Awakening hypes up ornithopters and a new Arrakis exploration video

For Dune MMO fans, May 20th can’t come soon enough. And although we still have over two months to wait for the early access release of Dune Awakening, Funcom’s hoping to take the edge off with a newsletter that covers several pressing topics as well as a new video.
In the newsletter, the studio shone a spotlight on the carrier ornithopter, saying, “Use the carrier ornithopter to quickly transport a sandcrawler to the spice. This makes harvesting easier, as one of your allies can pilot the sandcrawler even as you drop it onto the sand.”
Funcom also took the opportunity to answer several submitted questions from the community. These covered ammo types in Dune Awakening, an overview of the two initial factions, what you’ll be able to do in your base, and how you can kit out your ornithopter with modules.
Finally, the most reveal is a brief new video meant to demonstrate the “scale and scope” of Arrakis.
“Although a desert planet, Arrakis is surprisingly diverse, as showcased in the recent Beauty of Arrakis video. Reveal the resources of your immediate surroundings through your personal scanner and modules attached to your vehicles, or climb the highest peaks to launch a survey probe that fills in a large area of your map, including important points of interest, like shipwrecks or ecology labs. The huge, ever-changing end-game area, the Deep Desert, beckons with one hand and threatens with the other, as spice blows and Coriolis storms fill the sky. These fatal planetary storms sweep across the map regularly, changing the map every time, revealing new resources and locations while burying the old. When the dust settles, players can scout the fresh land, making maps to sell on the Exchange to other players. Exploration is essential in Dune: Awakening, but only part of the whole.”