Gran Saga’s global version will shut down on April 30

If there was anyone out there who was enjoying the global version of NPixel’s anime MMO Gran Saga, then we’ve got some unfortunate news to report: The studio has announced that the game will officially sunset on Wednesday, April 30th.

“After much deliberation, we have made the tough decision that Gran Saga will officially end its service […] due to the fact that it is difficult to provide a continuous stable service,” the announcement reads. “We’d like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of our journey.”



Purchases and downloads or reinstallation of the MMORPG were taken down last week, while the game and its website will go dark on April 30th and its forums will close on June 2nd. Players who seek refunds for any purchases are asked to put in their request before March 30th.

Gran Saga generally flew under the western MMO genre’s collective radar, releasing first in South Korean in January 2021 and then talking up its global launch aspirations last year, when it made its arrival to global PC and mobile devices to some lukewarm response, particularly on the PC side of things. The game got only a pair of patches, while most of its other updates were mostly focused on events.