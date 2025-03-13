Palworld announces plans to add cross-platform play and critter transferring features in late March

In the past, if you and your friends wanted to play Palworld, everyone had to agree which platform version of the survivalbox to buy and play on. It wasn’t ideal, especially since platform exclusivity appears to finally be going the way of the dodo. Well, maybe tell your friends to not worry about what version to get because cross-platform play is coming later this month.

Unfortunately, Pocketpair doesn’t have any specific date for this feature, saying only that it will arrive “in late March,” but the studio does indeed confirm it’s on the way. In addition, the March update will bring the ability for players to transfer their collection of Pals from one world to the other; it’s unclear whether this can be done cross-platform or not, and it reads like previously created characters still won’t be able to hop from world to world.

In anticipation of this announcement’s very possible uptick in sales, Palworld is on sale for 25% off on the PlayStation Store and on Steam. As for more details on this March update, those will be shared only when the patch – and its patch notes – arrive at some time in the immediate future.

