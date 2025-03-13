Path of Exile 2 gets a teaser for its next major content update, Dawn of the Hunt

Good news, Path of Exile 2 fans, you’re not going to need to go hunting for information on the game’s next major update! Do you get it? It’s a play on word because the next update is called Dawn of the Hunt, and… never mind. You get it. There’s a teaser trailer down below, and it shows some real old-school hunting with a wooden javelin. Also jumping into the ground and erupting with lightning. That’s slightly different from most traditional hunts, we think, but we’re not anthropologists.

If all of this looks like your jam (meaning you play the game, really), you don’t have to just speculate based on a 30 second video; you can watch the next developer stream in two weeks, and you can get hyped to play the full update on April 4th. Until then, why not take a gander at that teaser and go nuts with the speculation?