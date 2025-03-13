Pax Dei hands players a compass, lets them boogie and browse markets, and plots a new EU server

After weeks and weeks and weeks of talking and showcasing and teasing, Pax Dei’s big deal quality-of-life patch has officially come online, which introduces several added niceties for those within the sandbox survival MMO.

Just in case you haven’t been following along for the past month or so, this patch adds a new compass UI that can highlight personal markers or in-game POIs, voice chat integration via Discord (use at your discretion because people are monsters in VoIP), several searching and sorting features for the game’s marketplace, and some new emotes that let characters finally get a vague idea of a groove on. There are also building improvements, gathering tweaks, and a move to Unreal Engine 5.4.

For those who are looking for complete patch notes, you will be forced into the MMO’s Discord and you will like it. If not, you can watch the preview videos to get a sense of the new QoL hotness.

Finally, if you’re an EU player, heads-up: The team is launching a new EU server tomorrow – that’s Friday, March 14th – following the planned plot clean-up. It’s called Chernobog. You will definitely want to check out the transfer rules if you’re planning to join the new server as anything but a reroll.

