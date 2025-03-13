The Elder Scrolls Online kicks off another free-play event through March 20

Have you heard of the critically acclaimed MMORPG… The Elder Scrolls Online? Wait, is this right? It is hosting a free play event, and that is allowing everyone to play free up to level 50 including the four base classes of Templar, Nightblade, Sorcerer, or Dragon Knight, and all new accounts created during the free play event get 500 crowns. That’s a lot of free content. But you are going to need to get in on that before March 20th if your curiosity is piqued.

Fortunately, if you’ve taken part in a previous free play event, you will be able to pick up from where you left off with your existing character, so that’s nice. Obviously, it doesn’t include the Fallen Banners DLC that just launched, but the ongoing guild celebration is taking place now as well, so maybe you’ll find a new guild and fast friends and play the game and be overjoyed. Regardless, if you don’t own the game and want to give it a shot? Do that soon! Like, before March 20th. You can play for free, see?