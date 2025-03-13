Trove’s St Patrick’s Day event, St Qubeslick 2025, has returned to the sandbox

I don’t mean to alarm you, but St Patrick’s Day is coming up on Monday, which means a whole lot of leprechauns, pots of gold, rainbows, drunken idiots, and questionable ethnic jokes are about to descend upon us. The only safe way to endure it is in MMOs, where at least it’s just the leprechauns and gold. Did I say leprechauns and gold? I meant rainbow dinosaurs in top hats and a jaunty Irish jig for music, at least in Trove.

Yes, the absurdities of St Qubeslick have returned to Gamigo’s blocky sandbox MMORPG Trove. “From today until March 25, Trovians can try their luck and prove their mettle as they gather Lucky Stars, defeat imposing Luckbeasts, and embark on a quest to aid Sir O’Lucky himself,” the studio says.

“Looking to raise the stakes and test your luck even further? Across the in-game world, mysterious O’Lucky Stones have started to appear, just waiting for Trovians to find them. Those who take the challenge will face a greater wave of foes, including the slithering, sssssavage Lucksnakes. These creatures can be captured and traded with Sir O’Lucky in exchange for Fragments of Luck, which can then be used to claim valuable rewards. But that’s not all! Players can also unlock two new allies to join them on their adventures, a brand-new mount, and a fresh hat style—allowing them to traverse the world in flair and unleash vibrant, chaotic fun along the way.”

The aforementioned trailer with dinos and a jig is below.