Velev is a PvPvE extraction RPG in ‘a hidden world where technology and nature merge’

Another indie dev studio is hopping on that sub-genre bandwagon that is the PvPvE extraction game. Today we cast our eyes to Velev, the debut title from developer Chaf that invites players into a dangerous underground world.

“Beneath VELEV lies a hidden realm. An explorer stumbles upon a colossal void within the Earth, stepping into not the anticipated gloom but a radiant world where technology and nature blend in harmony. This uncharted territory unveils itself, brimming with unheard-of creatures, monsters, and gems. Thus begins the explorer’s grand quest.”

Combat in Velev promises MOBA-style aiming and skill shots, while the gameplay loop is typical PvPvE extraction stuff where players fight monsters and each other, discover treasures, and try to leave the map with their gained goodies in order to strengthen their character for future delves. The game offers solo and multiplayer gaming, with the latter noted as the way Velev truly shines thanks to class combinations.

The game held a playtest over the last weekend that just recently ended with the studio thanking players for their help and promising to refine the game for its next test. A date for that phase isn’t provided yet, but players can follow the game on Steam or hop into its Discord if they want to learn more.