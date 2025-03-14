Diablo Immortal’s 2025 roadmap promises Writhing Wilds next week and a new class this summer

NetEase might be pulling back in other corners of the global market, but it’s apparently full-speed ahead on its Blizzard Diablo Immortal collaboration, as this week the studios released a full roadmap for 2025. Sure, we’re only a couple of weeks short of Q2, but who’s counting, really, other than us?

Under the “Epoch of Madness” banner, NetEase is promising the Prince of Freedom arc this spring, the Flesh Harvest arc over the summer, and The First & Last King come fall, each with fresh questing and zone content – though a significant chunk of the later quarters is conveniently covered by roots. Note the new class coming this summer, stubbed between the game’s third birthday and the summer event!

But in the more immediate future, we’re looking at what NetEase is calling the Writhing Wilds, which is literally launching next week, just before the end of the March window in the roadmap. According to a separate dev blog released today, players can expect an overhaul of battlegrounds maps, new legendary gems, tweaks to essence loyalty bonuses, buffs for familiar skills, an overhaul for crafting, and gobs more.

“In The Writhing Wilds, you’ll travel to the mysterious and untamed Sharval Wilds, coming face-to-face with a disturbance in the very land itself,” NetEase writes. “The people of the First Forest are finding the woods twist and warp around them, and hungry spirits of nature called Fey are rampaging out of their holts, carrying off travelers and homesteaders alike. To help Sharval and locate the source of this danger, you’ll work with the forest’s guardians—local Druids and Witches—whose ancient suspicions run the risk of undermining everything. As the region grows further unbalanced and more dangerous, the citizens of Sharval will look for a savior, but you are far from their only option.”