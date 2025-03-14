EverQuest doesn’t have a drinking problem – it has Brew Day!

Poor March, you really don’t get the best of annual holidays, do you? The best that we can seem to do is slather you with green and down entire kegs of beer to make winter pass faster.

At least EverQuest is doing its part with Brew Day, an event that involves an ale-themed questline and a collection of (checks) vintage toy boats. Huh. Yup, March, you really drew the short straw of cool holidays. We’re so sorry. At least players have until April 1st to get this done and stuff another achievement under their belts.

“Brew Day is back,” Daybreak said with a note of desperation. “Come and join in the festivities whilst raising a glass of ale to Brell! Grab your mates, and head out into Norrath to toast in good health and join in the merriment.”