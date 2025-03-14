Final Fantasy XIV’s Seekers of Eternity releases on March 25

It’s not long until Final Fantasy XIV’s next major patch arrives according to the most recent live letter from producer and director Naoki Yoshida. The patch is going live on March 25th, meaning that players have less than two weeks until they can head through the new MSQ installments, enjoy the new fights of the Arcadion, and get geared up with the new Allagan Tomestones of Mathematics. And that’s just the part that was all pretty well known about before the letter, which has helpfully been summarized for those who missed the event as it happened live.

Players will gain access to Cosmic Exploration content with the release of patch 7.21 on April 22nd, which includes a set of stompy mechs for players to pilot as they work in small groups or alone to establish footholds on a distant planet. There’s also the upcoming Occult Crescent with a separate leveling system and the new Mamool Ja quests releasing with patch 7.25 on May 27th, so there’s a lot to look forward to across the patch’s standard multi-part rollout. Check out the full rundown and also jump just below to see the patch trailer.