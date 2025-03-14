Lord of the Rings Online devs talk about Rivendell housing and a new homestead currency

Providing a welcome distraction from the ongoing saga of Lord of the Rings Online’s troubled server transfers was a new We Have a Cave Troll dev stream on Thursday that discussed, among other things, the new premium Rivendell housing that’s on the way to the game.
Other topics in the stream included a revamp of Lalia’s Market to better show off store options, the idea of “homestead coins” as a new premium currency for players to use to buy special housing items, and continued work on the downscale, hobbies, and kinship systems.
Source: YouTube