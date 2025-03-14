Necesse’s latest patch puts you into the plains cave biome

The caves on the plain are mainly full of pain in Necesse, but you don’t have to take our word for it. You should, but you can also watch the video down below highlighting the features of the multiplayer pixel sandbox game’s latest patch, which features the usual unhinged and unrestrained sort of energy that this game always uses. There you will see more about the new Plains Cave biome, which has been expanded with new enemies, new loot, and even a brand-new boss to fight. Hence all the pain.

Other improvements with this update include several reworks to raiders, new upgrades to settlers, new item improvement options, and so on. There’s a usual plethora of things you can check out in the full patch notes if you need all the hard details, but the main thing is finding a hole in the plains and going into it for all the new biome fun. It’s probably less fun if you’ve sworn off caves forever, we guess.