Single-player ‘simulated MMORPG’ Erenshor confirms April 14 early access release date

Yes, yes, yes, yes, Erenshor isn’t a real MMORPG; it’s a single-player game that wants to recreate classic MMO gameplay for the solo fan. We know it’s a single-player title. We get it. But it’s also a pretty charming game and is within our sphere of interest by its referential nature alone, so we’ve kept eyes on it and even played its demo since its 2023 introduction. And we’re going to mark another milestone in the game’s journey as it has nailed down an early access release date of Monday, April 14th.

“Did you enjoy the accomplishment of grinding for that highly desired piece of equipment in EverQuest back in the day? Are you a bit new to the world of MMOs and RPGs and looking for a good place to give playing with others a try? Erenshor has what you’re looking for in the form of ‘simulated’ players that you can group up with for dungeons, grind for gear, and everything in between. Experience the nostalgic feeling of MMOs from the 2000s without the time constraint and headache of playing with real people.”

The reveal came along with a new gameplay and accolades trailer that heralds the game’s four playable classes, over 35 zones to explore, and over 1,000 items to chase after, all with hundreds of simulated players to group up with. As the human player progresses, the “server” will also advance, granting a pathway to even greater challenges in the game.

According to Erenshor’s Steam page, early access is slated to run about 18 months, with additional spells, items, quests, events, horizontal progression features, and endgame content like raids planned. A price for the early access version was not announced but developer Burgee Media did state there will be a price increase upon full release.