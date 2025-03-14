Tactical shooter Spectre Divide folds weeks after launch despite $60M in investment

Another multiplayer game bites the dust — and this one virtually right out of the gate.

Calling to mind the abrupt closure last year of Sony’s Concord, Mountaintop Studios announced that it was calling it quits for tactical shooter Spectre Divide mere weeks after its launch and days into Season One due to plummeting player numbers.

“As time has gone on, we haven’t seen enough active players and incoming revenue to cover the day-to-day costs of Spectre and the studio,” the developers said. “We expect to take Spectre offline within the next 30 days […] We pursued every avenue to keep going, including finding a publisher, additional investment, and/or an acquisition. In the end, we weren’t able to make it work. The industry is in a tough spot right now.”

This news arrives after Spectre Divide saw over $60 million in investment capital since its initial development in 2020.