Terraria is still crushing it as a sandbox after 14 years

For a game that originally came out back in 2011, Terraria is aging like fine pixelated wine 14 years later. As the studio keeps releasing successive “final” updates (with Update 1.4.5 hopefully coming this year), the sandbox’s mod loader just hit an all-time high on Steam with over 50K concurrent players earlier this month and 10 million users to date.

Terraria players have been waiting for 1.4.5 since May 2020, when Update 1.4 arrived and drew in nearly a half-million simultaneous users for one glorious month. “We know that this update has taken a very long time and we appreciate your patience more than we can say. Please just hang in there with us a bit longer,” the developers said.

Speaking of the next patch, Terraria’s team previewed a “whole new suite of biome backgrounds” that include fairy circles, ancient bones, frozen rivers, and gnarled corrupt trees. There will be 10 new biome screens when 1.4.5 comes at last.