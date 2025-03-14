The First Descendant’s Season 2 Episode 2 update is live

There’s a certain irony in having a character named “Serena” added to a game when her whole routine is hosing down enemies with automatic weapons fire and actual fire while flying through the air. That’s not particularly serene, although maybe The First Descendant is hoping that things will feel serene after she stops shooting. Regardless, she’s the newest Descendant added to the game with the Season 2 Episode 2 update, and the new story added with this particular patch lets you find out what her deal is aside from tempting you to bring her in as close air support.

The update also features a new field and the new Arche Tuning System allowing players to refine and optimize existing builds. And there are also login and leveling events running in celebration of the new patch. So get in there, explore the newest episode, and hopefully find a bit of serenity even if it comes as a direct result of putting a prodigious amount of ammunition downrange.