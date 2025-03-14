The Steam spring sale is upon us with deals on MMOs from New World Aeternum to Pantheon

Is it actually spring? No. But do you actually need an excuse for a Steam sale? Also no! But that’s exactly what we got last night as Valve’s platform exploded in discounts and deals – and non-Valve platforms followed suit because heyyyyyy money.
We’re compiling a list of some of the more interesting deals we’ve seen for fans of MMOs and MMO-adjacent titles. Feel free to add more to the comments!
- The Elder Scrolls Online base game plus Morrowind is two bucks in conjunction with its free-play event. You could play the free-play and then upgrade by the end. The Gold Road bundle – with all past expansions – is down to $18. Good time to catch up.
- New World Aeternum – that’s the version with Rise of the Angry Earth – is $41.99. If you just want ROTAE to add to your existing New World, it’s around $20 now.
- Guild Wars 2 has a whole bunch of sales, depending on which version of the game you need. The best deal for a new account is the $7.49 price on the Heart of Thorns and Path of Exile bundle, but End of Dragons and SOTO are cheap too. Janthir Wilds is not discounted.
- FFXIV Dawntrail is on sale for $27.99. Ignore the reviewbombing still going on. Sorry we still live in the worst timeline.
- Ooooh, Pantheon is on sale for $32 just a few months after its early access launch.
- Pax Dei’s early access pack is under 25 bucks.
- Black Desert is just a buck!
- Beloved indie MMO Project Gorgon is $13 right now.
- Some of Lost Ark’s founder packs are currently discounted.
- Trove is F2P, obviously, but Gamigo put a ton of its little DLC packs on sale for half off. Some of the RIFT DLC is discounted too. Huh.
- Mortal Online 2 is just under 13 dollars.
- Elite Dangerous is having a moment right now, and you can join in for $6.
- The Quinfall is just eight bucks right now. The Steam page warns players the Steam page hasn’t been updated in over a year, but of course the game did just release into early access at the end of January.
- My eyes bugged when I realized Funcom put some Anarchy Online bundles on sale.
- Kickstarted early access VR MMO Ilysia is $12.
- World of Tanks put its premium month bundle on sale.
- Wild Terra 2, which I admit I forgot about, it just 10 dollars.
- If MOP’s Chris’ love affair with Red Dead Online piqued your interest, know that Red Dead Redemption 2 is down to $15.
- The Steam version of Diablo IV is all the way down to $27.49, a terribly specific number. With Vessel of Hatred bundled in, it’s $42.
- If you’re not already fed up with Temtem’s maintenance mode, you can buy it for $12.59. Temtem Swarm is $8.
- Book of Travels is 20% off, which is less than I paid to Kickstart it.
- Myth of Empires is all the way down to $10.49, with sales on all of its DLC too.
- Fallout 76 is 10 bucks – this is so tempting!
- Ever wanted to try out Foxhole? It’s $20 at the moment.
- Sea of Thieves is $20.
- Age of Water is down to $12 (but dang its reviews sure have improved).
- Funcom’s popular survival sandbox Conan Exiles is down to $4.
- Helldivers 2 is $32.
- Palworld is $22.49 right now – 25% off. Pocketpair’s other sandbox, Craftopia, is $15.
- Survivalbox ASKA is $16.24.
- Valheim is down to 10 buckaroos.
- Last Oasis is down to $10, but we mostly point this out because the game is the first in-the-wild example I’ve seen of a sale MMO that also has one of those “the last update was over 2 years ago” warnings. Fun. Donkey Crew’s other game, Bellwright, is only 10% off.