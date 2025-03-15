Anachronia is an indie survival MMORPG with dimensional gates to zones with unique gameplay rules

We’ve got a fresh survival sandbox MMORPG hoping to break its way into the scene and raise some extra Kickstarter money in the process. Today we’re introducing our fine readers to Anachronia, a developing title from the Greece-based seven-person indie team of Starcode Studios that promises to lean a bit more on the MMO side of things than the survival side, while also promising magical gateways to distinct regions that bend the rules of the central hub world players start in.

Anachronia has all of the hallmarks of a sandbox in place, with five weapon-focused combat classes known as paths, 10 gathering and crafting professions, a player-driven economy, and survival elements involving managing resources and crafting tools that are hooked to wider world exploration that unlocks additional resources and recipes the further players travel.

As for the aforementioned gateways (aka world glitches), those take players to “worlds that are not necessarily bound to the HUB World’s rules” where gravity could be different, huge magic beasts can be fought, and fantasy-like weapons can be found. These gates can also be PvE only, PvP only, or a blend of the two.

The game also has a faction vs. faction element, letting them choose from the more nature-leaning Astrada or the warrior-like Valkarion, each with access to unique materials, recipes, and gear the higher their faction standing rises. This does indeed mean that the game has PvP as well as PvE, though it’s not expressly noted whether it’s FFA PvP or not; the use of “PvPvE” in its description suggests that may be the case.

Starcode claims that Anachronia has been in development since 2020 and its team, while small, is extremely focused on what they do best. This results in a game that, while unfinished, promises plenty of features that can be built on, and the studio is seeking Kickstarter funds to help in that refinement. The drive is looking to raise $70,995 and has just over $3,000 raised at the time of this writing.