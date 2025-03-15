ASKA adds its lake biome, outpost feature, and new and improved buildings in latest patch

There’s something rather homely and romanticized about living by the lakeside. Tossing out crab pots and fishing lines by day, enjoying fish fry dinners at night, and maybe sitting on your cottage porch sipping on sarsaparilla or fiddling to the wildlife. We’re pretty sure most of those things aren’t possible in the survival sandbox of ASKA, but there is now a new lake biome available for players to enjoy or exploit. Besides, this game is Viking-themed; sarsaparilla and fiddling probably weren’t really things back then.

The lake biome is the centerpiece of this patch, where players can set up fishing huts and gather in new fish species and reeds for their tribe’s purposes. Speaking of village buildings, several new ones like a cooking house and a builder’s hut have been added, along with improved versions of farms, archery ranges, barracks, bloomeries, and more. Players can also establish outposts that effectively focus primarily on specific needs like mining, fishing, or forward attack camps.

Other additions in the update include improvements and optimization for world and terrain generation, several AI updates, and a host of bug fixes and changes for several general gameplay matters. The complete patch notes spell it all out.