Make My MMO: Stars Reach triples its Kickstarter ask, Fractured Online celebrates its own buyout

Welcome back to Make My MMO, MOP’s long-running column where we keep track of crowdfunded MMOs, both brand-new titles just starting their campaigns and older games long past their fundraising.

The last few weeks in MMO crowdfunding have kindly offered us all a juicy campaign to follow as Stars Reach officially launched its $200,000 Kickstarter bid – and it’s already tripled that ask as of this afternoon – and it’s spent the last few weeks cranking out stretch goals.

Meanwhile, Elite Dangerous temporarily turned off system colonization (but it’s back now), Pantheon announced a free-for-all PvP server, Fractured Online’s studio was completely bought out by a player-led team that wants to save the game, Ashes of Creation teased the Rogue, Project Gorgon celebrated its seventh year on Steam, and dramabomb DreamWorld is back with a new trailer and test plans.

Finally, we’re adding Anachronia to our watch list; the new indie MMORPG has opened a $70,995 Kickstarter concluding on March 26th.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Stars Reach

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Star Citizen

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

DreamWorld