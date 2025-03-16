TERA Console adjusts dugeons and dungeon reward drops, growth zones, and items in latest patches

The past couple of weeks in TERA Console have actually been pretty active, at least in terms of adjustments being made to the action MMORPG. Specifically, the last two patches have changed dungeons, rewards, growth zones, and items enough that it’s most definitely worth noting.

The beginning of the month saw the usual rotation of dungeon availability, though it also introduced the addition of a new item known as a dungeon core, which is earned via completing dungeon vanguard requests and used to buy things like elin coins, training books, and material crates, among other items. However, Bluehole found that elin coins were a bit too easy to get, so the following week’s patch significantly reduced elin coin rewards but increased the number of dungeon cores players earn.

Other major updates made this month include XP rewards for solo dungeons, a new battle pass, the addition of flourite shards that can be exchanged for crystal components as well as the end of flourite trading, and multiple adjustments to growth zones like a new lucky box drop, the removal of re-entry cooldowns for growth zone dungeons, and a new growth system for growth zone relic weapons that replaces the now-removed crystal enhancement mechanics.