The MOP Up: Blizzard adds five of its titles to GeForce NOW

Blizzard helped beef up GeForce NOW’s library in March with Heroes of the Storm, Warcraft Rumble, and the three remastered versions of its Warcraft RTS series. Yes, Heroes of the Storm is still around! It’s been a weird revival.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

World of Tanks is polishing everything up to a T with Update 1.28.

2D MMO Drakantos said that it pushed back launch for a good reason: “The game has been delayed since its first announcement because its scope has expanded significantly. Our original plan was much simpler, but our passion for the project inspired us to add many new features along the way.”

Waven fixed a few bugs with its 0.23.1 patch.

Among the many fixes and adjustments to EverQuest II, Daybreak “corrected an issue where a server could get into a state where it was not communicating seamlessly with account wide currencies, flags, or systems.”

Marvel Rivals attempted to balance superheroes, saying, “So, in this mid-season balance update for Season 1.5, we’ll be optimizing the experience for just a handful of heroes to maintain this rich diversity.”

EVE Frontier teased the start of its “2nd Cycle,” whatever that may be.

Wuthering Waves released Phase II of Version 2.1 with “an amazing selection of new in-game events for players to participate in, and a variety of bundles to purchase.”

“Current CEO of NC America Jeonghee Jin said she hopes the industry—and the company—is on the upswing after laying off workers. According to her, NCSoft is recalibrating its approach to supporting Western game developers, with the hope of not repeating mistakes from years past,” reported Game Developer.

MU Online’s Season 19-2 finale arrived with “the mighty Guardian Leviathan and the potent new mastery weapons.”

The Finals is readying Season 6 for March 20th: “Season 6 will introduce two new sponsors, alongside one returning sponsor, as well as new weapons, quality of life improvements and one of the most requested fan-favorite modes is back, permanently, challenging players to adapt and dominate to secure victory.”

World of Warships’ latest update is getting all experimental: