Conan Exiles will adjust stamina, remove the Stygian Legion, and add a compass March 25

Do you remember back in January when Conan Exiles said it was planning on readjusting update focus on improvements over live service-style additions this spring? Well that effort looks to begin on Tuesday, March 25th, when the next update lands for the survival sandbox.

The patch is promising “a ton of fixes and changes, big and small,” but the announcement highlights three of the larger ones. Specifically, the Stygian Legion will be removed wholesale from the game due to player feedback on how it affects game performance; stamina costs are being readjusted, making the cost of attacks lower by 50% and returning stamina regen to previous values; and the game is getting a compass, which is unlocked as a craftable item via the wayfinder knowledge tree.

The post further promises bug fixing for living settlements, building placement, and companions, while also noting that there will not be a public beta for this update. So mark your calendars, Cimmerians and others, because the adjustments are en route.