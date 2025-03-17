Creative sandbox Craftopia adds weapon elements and a wriggly fish farm with its spring update

Craftopia – that’s Palworld studio Pocketpair Games’ OG survival sandbox – has come out of the 2025 gate fairly strong with a wide-ranging spring update. The devs added a lot of extra content to this colorful survival action game, including a fish farm, more crops, pages of fixes and balance adjustments, and a “massacre drone” that culls excess livestock. Huh, that sounds normal.

The devs also incorporated elemental weapons for players and foes alike, saying, “There are three element attributes, fire, lightning, ice, at the moment, and when you attack enemies with the element attributes they’re weak to, your attack will deal greater damage.”

This early access game is currently on sale through March 20th for 40% off.