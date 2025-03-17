EverQuest lavishes buffs and gifts upon players for its 26th anniversary

Believe it or not, the 26th anniversary of EverQuest is upon us, celebrating the original launch of the MMORPG on March 16th, 1999. And this ’90s child has something to say and something to give for its latest birthday.

First, the something to say from Daybreak: “For 26 incredible years, Norrath has been home to legendary quests, lifelong friendships, and an enduring legacy. As we mark this milestone, we invite you to celebrate with special in-game rewards and events!”

In addition to new quests featuring Firiona Vie and the Jade Gallery, Daybreak is giving all players a 50% bonus buff to experience through the rest of the month and a choice of a jade staff or shield. Additionally, subscribers get a jade cub, a level 100 heroic character, and a Goblet of Adventure II.