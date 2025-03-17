FFA PvP MMO Profane claims its world has ‘its backbone in place’ but needs more depth of content

How are things going for the continued testing of the FFA PvP MMO Profane? Pretty well according to developer Insane Studio, though by its own admission it most definitely could do with some improvements – and those improvements might not be coming to its testers anytime soon.

“Right now, we see the current state of the world as having its backbone in place. While many aspects still need refinement and improvements, we already have examples of systems that give us insight into how they influence player decisions throughout the world,” reads reads a Discord message from CEO Diego Beltran. “But a session of Profane today still feels shallow – adventures lack variety, scale, and difficulty.”

Beltran goes on to promise that more content, new regions, and a generally larger game world are being worked on by the studio, and that preparations are being made to add things at a much faster pace. That said, he also points out playtesters shouldn’t expect these updates “in the next couple of tests.” Still, a ramp-up is being promised while Beltran invites players to join in upcoming tests regardless.

As for current testing, that still is closed right now, with the latest build adding new elemental skills, an attributes screen, and some added UI features.