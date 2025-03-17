Genshin Impact opens a new volcanic region and adds two new characters March 26

“Long revered as a sacred mountain, the Great Volcano of Tollan now extends its fiery embrace to all players who dare to tread its depths – where traces of its rich, layered history lie hidden, where a sacred city built by the Dragonborn slumbers, slowly roused by the restless roiling of magma beneath. Players can enter the Sacred City of Tollan through a special method, and set out to unravel the mystery of the ‘Flamelord’s Blessing’ and the enigma surrounding their Little One.”

If your friends leaped into an active volcano, would you follow them? Presumably yes, particularly if you’re grouped together in Genshin Impact , and this particular event appears to be possible on Wednesday, March 26th, when Update 5.5: Day of the Flame’s Rebirth goes live for the multiplayer gacha RPG.

This upcoming patch adds a new storyline that introduces players to the Collective of Plenty, a tribal society that values fitness, food, and friendly competition. Among these people are the game’s upcoming two new characters – Varesa, a five-star electro character who unleashes wrestling-style moves and literally Sonic-runs everywhere; and Iansan, a four-star electro character who can provide player parties with attack buffs.

The new region not only has this new story but a host of its own dangers, not the least of which being a volcano that can be active at any time, a new lava dragon statue boss, and new saurians to control that let players charge through solid rocks. The patch will also see a new minigame involving helping baby saurians overcome obstacles to find shiny treasures and the return of the Bloomflower Trials event.

source: press release