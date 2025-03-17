Genshin Impact opens a new volcanic region and adds two new characters March 26

“Long revered as a sacred mountain, the Great Volcano of Tollan now extends its fiery embrace to all players who dare to tread its depths – where traces of its rich, layered history lie hidden, where a sacred city built by the Dragonborn slumbers, slowly roused by the restless roiling of magma beneath. Players can enter the Sacred City of Tollan through a special method, and set out to unravel the mystery of the ‘Flamelord’s Blessing’ and the enigma surrounding their Little One.”
This upcoming patch adds a new storyline that introduces players to the Collective of Plenty, a tribal society that values fitness, food, and friendly competition. Among these people are the game’s upcoming two new characters – Varesa, a five-star electro character who unleashes wrestling-style moves and literally Sonic-runs everywhere; and Iansan, a four-star electro character who can provide player parties with attack buffs.
The new region not only has this new story but a host of its own dangers, not the least of which being a volcano that can be active at any time, a new lava dragon statue boss, and new saurians to control that let players charge through solid rocks. The patch will also see a new minigame involving helping baby saurians overcome obstacles to find shiny treasures and the return of the Bloomflower Trials event.